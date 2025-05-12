Sensex rallies 2,975 points; Nifty tops 24,900: Investor wealth swells by Rs 16 lakh crore

Domestic stocks rose sharply on Monday supported by solid gains across all sectors as investors cheered the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 2,975 points or 3.74 per cent to close at 82,429 while the broader NSE Nifty index moved up 917 points or 3.82 per cent to settle at 24,925. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 16 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Strong buying interest in select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS, L&T, ITC and M&M lifted the indices higher.

With this sharp move, the Indian stock market recorded its biggest single-day percentage surge in four years (since February 2021).

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth zooms Rs 16 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, surged Rs 16.06 lakh crore to Rs 432.47 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 416.40 lakh crore recorded yesterday.

110 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 110 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Anupam Rasayan India, APL Apollo Tubes, Aster DM, Bharti Hexacom, CEAT, ICICI Bank, Navin Fluorine International, Redington and Solar Industries India hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 48 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

3,542 stocks in the green

Out of 4,254 stocks, 3,542 stocks were seen advancing. 579 stocks were declining, while 133 stocks remained unchanged.

IT, financials, metal & realty stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS, L&T, ITC, M&M and HCLTechnologies. On NSE, All sub-indices settled in the green. Nifty IT, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty outperformed the NSE index by rising 6.70 per cent, 4.21 per cent, 5.86 per cent and 5.93 per cent, respectively.

Nifty outlook

"Nifty surpassed the crucial resistances of 24,589 and 24,857 and closed above them. Next resistance for the index is seen at 25,207, which happens to be a 76.4 per cent retracement of the entire fall from 26,277 to 21,743. Support has now shifted upwards to 24,590," said Devarsh Vakil, Head – Prime Research at HDFC Securities.