Sensex reclaims 34,000 mark, Nifty rises to 10,224 amid recovery in rupee

The Indian market staged a mild recovery in trade today buoyed by easing crude oil prices and a recovery in the rupee. While the Sensex closed 186 points or 0.55% higher, the Nifty gained 0.77% or 77 points to 10,224 level. The indices recovered after four sessions of losses as global markets bounced back.

The BSE Sensex recaptured the 34,000-mark. The Nifty too managed to end above the 10,200-level.

Meanwhile, the rupee rose 41 paise to close at more than three-week high of 73.16 against the US currency on Wednesday as global crude oil prices eased and domestic equity markets staged a smart rebound.

The Sensex swung nearly 575 points during the session on heavy buying and selling by participants.

The Sensex had lost 1,315 points in the past four sessions on weak domestic as well as global factors.

Top Sensex gainers were Bharti Airtel (10.79%), Asian Paints (4.49%) and IndusInd Bank (4.77%).

YES Bank (4.52%), Bajaj Auto (4.30%) and Adani Ports (1.40%) were top Sensex losers. The BSE midcap index rose 0.95% or 131 points higher to 13,965.

The small cap index too gained 0.74% or 101 points to 13,738 level.

Among BSE sectoral indices, oil and gas stocks led the gains with BSE oil and gas index rising 2.21% or 282 points to 13,065 level.

Consumer durables stocks too gained 1.62% or 291 points to 18,284 level.

Market breadth was positive with 1351 stocks closing higher compared to 1224 stocks falling on the BSE.

VK Sharma, Head, PCG and Capital Markets Group at HDFC Securities said, "Rupee strengthened to three-week high today, aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices and recovery in stock markets. Rupee outperformed Asian currencies with gain of 0.62% against US dollar today. Strength in Rupee assumes higher significance as dollar was trading higher against all major currencies ahead of the manufacturing and service PMI data today.

RBI will purchase up to Rs 120 billion bonds maturing between 2020 and 2031 tomorrow. The benchmark govt 10 year bond yield fell 36 bps from recent high. RBI's efforts to calm the nerves in fixed income markets are yielding results."

Bear operators, who had been creating short-positions in the past several sessions, were seen covering up positions ahead of October month expiry in the derivatives segment Thursday, brokers said.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 116.41 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 340.35 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Global stocks

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.4 percent to 22,091.18 as a private survey pointed to a recovery in manufacturing in October. The Shanghai Composite index, which closed more than 2 percent lower on Tuesday, added 0.3 percent to 2,603.30. India's Sensex jumped 0.6 percent to 34,055.47. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent to 25,249.78 and the Kospi in South Korea gave up 0.4 percent to 2,097.58. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.2 percent to 5,829.00. Otherwise, shares were lower across the region apart from in Singapore.

The CAC 40 in France was up 0.8 percent at 5,006 and Germany's DAX added 0.4 percent to 11,314. Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 0.8 percent to 7,012. Wall Street looked set for a bleak open, though, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 0.6 percent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average off 0.4 percent.