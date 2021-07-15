Sensex reclaims 53K mark, Nifty hits 15,900; L&T, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech top gainers

Sensex and Nifty opened higher today led by gains in IT and capital goods stocks. Sensex was trading 123 points higher at 53,027 and Nifty rose 35 points to 15,888. Nifty hit intra day high of 15,901.

Top Sensex gainers were L&T, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and HDFC Bank rising up to 4.58%

M&M, Asian Paints, ITC and Titan were among the top Sensex losers falling up to 0.84%.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 53 points and 162 points, respectively.

Capital goods stocks led the gains with the BSE capital goods index surging 558 points to 23,833.

IT index also climbed 153 points to 30,207.

Infosys share was trading 0.17% lower at Rs 1,574.25 post Q1 earnings.

On Wednesday, the IT stock closed 2.07% or Rs 32 higher at Rs 1,576 before the firm's Q1 earnings were announced.

Market cap of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 233.71 lakh crore. Market breadth was positive with 1,728 shares rising against 975 falling on BSE.

On Wednesday, Indian equity market closed higher as IT stocks rallied ahead of Infosys Q1 earnings. Sensex ended 134 points higher at 52,904 and Nifty advanced 41.60 points to 15,853.

Asian markets

Asian shares were trading mixed on Thursday. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.9% to 28,343.83. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped less than 0.1% to 7,352.60. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% to 3,274.39. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.2% to 28,115.98, while the Shanghai Composite inched up 0.2% to 3,534.17.