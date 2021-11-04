Sensex reclaims 60K in Diwali Muhurat trading, Nifty rises above 17,900

Sensex opened nearly 400 points higher in the Diwali Muhurat trading session today, led by gains in consumer durables and banking shares. The 30-stock index rose 378 points to 60,150 and Nifty gained 109 points to 17,939 in the first trading session of Samvat 2078. Sensex has gained 37.5% and Nifty has risen 40% in Samvat 2077.

M&M, ITC, L&T and Bajaj Auto were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.38%.

The Muhurat trading session which began at 6:15 pm today will end at 7:15 pm.Muhurat trading is carried out to mark the start of the new Samvat 2078. Samvat is the Hindu calendar year that begins on Diwali. It is believed that the hour long Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

All 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the green. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 265.02 lakh crore today. On Wednesday, the market cap stood at Rs 263.07 lakh crore.

Consumer durables and banking shares led the gains in trading today. BSE consumer durables and bankex indices rose 434 points and 332 points , respectively. All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices zoomed 203 points and 323 points, respectively. The market breadth was positive with 2,336 shares trading higher against 415 stocks in the red. 109 shares were unchanged.

In the last trading session, benchmark indices ended on a weak note, tracking losses in market heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank.

Sensex ended 257.14 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 59,771.92. Nifty fell 59.75 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,829.20. Sun Pharma was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.06 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 401.48 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 195.55 crore.

Meanwhile, equity, F&O, and currency markets will remain closed on November 5, 2021, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. Commodity markets will be closed for the first half and trading will carried out in the evening session (5:00 pm onwards).