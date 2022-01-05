Sensex reclaims 60k mark, Nifty tops 17,900; Bajaj twins, Kotak Bank top gainers

Benchmark indices rose for the fourth straight session led by strong gains in banking and financial stocks amid a supportive trend in European equities.

Sensex zoomed 367 points to reclaim the 60,000-mark. The index ended 0.61 per cent higher at 60,223. Nifty rose 120 points to 17,925.

Bajaj Finserv was the top Sensex gainer, rising 5.09 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and PowerGrid were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.87%.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 272.44 lakh crore.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "The bulls managed to maintain the upper hand despite the weakening momentum on the hourly chart. As a result, the index posted a positive daily close for the fourth consecutive session. It is now a stone's throw away from the crucial 18,000 mark. Upper end of a rising channel as well as the hourly upper Bollinger Band is also present near 18000. Thus 18,000 is a key level where the bulls can take a pause for a breather."

On Tuesday, Sensex ended 672 points higher at 59,855 and Nifty climbed 179 points to 17,805. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 271.40 lakh crore.

NTPC, SBI and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.56%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, buying shares worth Rs 1,273.86 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the red, while Tokyo was positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.01 per cent to $79.99 per barrel.