Sensex reclaims 61K, Nifty ends above 18,200; M&M, Bharti Airtel, RIL top Sensex gainers

The Indian equity market closed in the green for the fourth consecutive session today ahead of the Q3 earnings season. Sensex rose 533 points to 61,150 and Nifty ended 156 points higher at 18,212. M&M, Bharti Airtel and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.68%.

TCS, Titan, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.50%. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 277.22 lakh crore. Market breadth was positive with 1,839 stocks ending higher against 1,611 stocks closing lower on BSE. 80 shares were unchanged.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 277 points and 212 points, respectively. Banking shares were the top sectoral gainers with BSE bankex rising 338 points to 44,221. BSE auto index gained 325 points to 26,371.

On Tuesday, the Indian equity market closed in the green for the third consecutive session ahead of the Q3 earnings season. Sensex ended 221 points higher at 60,616 and Nifty rose 52 points to 18,055. HCL Tech, HDFC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.30%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 111.91 crore on January 11, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 481 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Global stocks and Wall Street futures advanced on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said US monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5% to 7,529.16. The DAX in Frankfurt advanced 1.1% to 15,941.81. The CAC 40 in Paris added 1% to 7,183.38. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 broke a five-day series of declines and rose 0.9%. The Dow gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite advanced 1.4%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,595.12 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.9% to 28,765.66. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 2.6% to 24,354.68. The Kospi in Seoul added 1.5% to 2,972.48 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.7% higher at 7,438.90.