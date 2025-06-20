Sensex rejig: Trent, BEL shares to attract Rs 700 cr inflows, IndusInd Bank outflows

Sensex rejig: The adjustments to the BSE benchmark Sensex will trade place today, with retailer Trent Ltd and defence stock Bharat Electronics (BEL) likely to attract over Rs 700 crore in combined inflows, while Maggi-maker Nestle India and private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd could see outflows due to their exclusion from the Index. Historically, Sensex inclusions tend to see intraday upmoves, supported by stronger volumes, and a similar trend could play out this time as well, Nuvama said in a note.

As per the domestic brokerage, Trent may see passive inflows to the tune of 5 million shares worth $330 million. BEL shares are likely to attract even higher $378 million inflows. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank could see passive outflows of $145 million, while Nestle India could see $230 million in outflows, Nuvama said. BEL and Trent entered Nifty in September 2024.

The index rejig could lead to upping of weightage of UltraTech insignificantly. HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank could see outflows of $29 million to $46 million due to weightage reductions.

Meanwhile, the FTSE rejig is expected to result in a net inflow of $150 million into India, largely driven by the inclusion of Vishal Mega Mart. These flow estimates are based on our best-effort calculations.



Meanwhile, Siemens Energy will be deleted from the MSCI Global Standard Index today. Based on the latest closing price, the estimated passive outflow is approximately $210 million, translating to around 7 million shares, as per Nuvama Alternative estimates. Additionally, the stock is also a part of the Nifty Next 50, where it is expected to witness an outflow of around $50 million (1.5 million shares). This adjustment is likely to occur next week, although the official effective date is yet to be confirmed, Nuvama said.

The BSE had on May 22 said the Asia Index Private made a reconstitution across several BSE indices, including the 30-stock benchmark Sensex, effective at market open on June 23, 2025.