Sensex rises 1,046 pts, Nifty reclaims 25k mark after six days; what's next? 

Benchmark indices gained after three sessions of losses on Friday as the US said it would decide on any military action on Iran in two weeks. That gave bulls a reason to return to Dalal Street with Sensex ending 1046 pts higher at 82,408 and Nifty adding 319 pts at 25,112.

The 50-stock index reclaimed the 25,000 mark after six sessions.Investor wealth rose by Rs 4.83 lakh crore to Rs 447.64 lakh crore on BSE today against Rs 442.81 lakh crore on Friday.

Midcaps and smallcaps shares ended in the green in the current session. On BSE, the midcap index rose 539 pts to 45,480 and the small-cap index climbed 285 pts to 52,378.

On a sectoral basis, capital goods, consumer durables, IT and banking indices were the top gainers on BSE rising 810 pts, 475 pts, 248 pts and 722 pts, respectively.

Market volatility index India VIX slipped 4% to 13.67 signalling clear direction for the market in trade today.



Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said, "The national equity indices surged as Middle East tension moderated with risk of immediate military actions reduced as US dialogue with Iran is expected to take place. The development led the crude price to correct, favouring domestic markets and boosting foreign investors’ sentiments. In the broader market, rapid fall in VIX index and buying was witnessed in rate sensitives and consumer oriented sectors like Finance, Auto and Reality and in anticipation of better Q1FY26 results led by rate cuts benefits, drop in inflationary pressure and rebound in consumer spending."

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said, "The outlook remains positive, and a decisive move above 25,200 on the Nifty would signal the end of the ongoing 5-week consolidation phase and open the path toward the 25,600–25,800 zone. In the absence of any major domestic events, global markets will continue to guide sentiment. We maintain our positive yet cautious stance and advise focusing on stock selection, particularly in line with sectoral trends".

Commenting on the Nifty rally, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities believes the index could rise further. "Nifty moved up sharply after three days of consolidation, resuming its short-term rally. Moreover, the index has reclaimed the 21-day EMA, which could provide further momentum for an upward move. Support is now placed at 24,850, and the index remains a ‘buy on dips’ as long as it holds above this level. On the higher side, it may continue advancing towards 25,350 and beyond," said De.

Brent crude oil rate slipped 2.27% to $77.06 per ounce as White House postponed its decision regarding US involvement in the ongoing Israel-Iran war.



The Indian rupee, which hit a three month low of 86.89 against the US dollar on Thursday due to concerns over the Iran-Israel conflict and rising oil prices slipped marginally from the previous close.

The Indian currency was trading at 86.61 per dollar on Friday against the previous close of 86.81 per dollar.



Previou session

Sensex declined 82.79 points, or 0.10%, to settle at 81,361.87. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 18.80 points or 0.08% to 24,793.25



