Sensex rises 132 points to record high, Nifty hits 15,962; ITC, Asian Paints, Tata Steel top gainers

Sensex and Nifty hit all time highs in early trade, powered by gains in healthcare stocks. Sensex climbed 132 points to fresh high of 53,290 and Nifty rose 38 points to 15962.

On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty closed at their all-time highs tracking gains in IT and capital goods shares. Sensex rose 255 points to close at an all-time high of 53,158. Nifty rose 70.25 points to its all-time high of 15,924.20.

Top Sensex gainers in trade today were ITC, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 1%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 12 were trading in red.

Market cap of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 234.33 lakh crore.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices gained 19.41 points and 101 points, respectively.

BSE healthcare index rose 208 points to 26,222 in early trade, gaining the most among 19 BSE sectoral indices.

Market breadth was positive with 1,581 shares rising against 637 falling on BSE. 70 stocks were unchanged.

US markets

The S&P 500 fell 14.27 points to 4,360.03. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 101.82 points to 14,543. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend and gained 53.79 points to 34,987.