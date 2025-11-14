Sensex rises 1,346 pts this week, Nifty above 25,900 as NDA leads in Bihar; what’s next?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak for a fifth straight session on Friday, lifted by strong buying in heavyweight counters such as Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Eternal. Sentiment was further lifted after the NDA took the lead in the Bihar Assembly contest, keeping investors upbeat.

At the closing bell, the Sensex rose 84.11 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 84,562.78, extending its winning run to five straight sessions with cumulative gains of 1,346 points. The Nifty50 also climbed 30.90 points, or 0.12 per cent, to end at 25,910.05.

Eternal emerged as top gainer on the Sensex, rising 1.97 per cent to Rs 303.55. BEL followed with a 1.70 per cent gain, while Trent, Axis Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance advanced 1.57 per cent, 1.46 per cent, 1.34 per cent and 1.30 per cent, respectively.

Six stocks, namely, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Eternal, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE FMCG index closed 0.54 per cent higher to end at 20,426.62, while the BSE Bankex index gained 0.31 per cent to close at 65,649.08.

Overall, out of 4,319 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 2,002 ended higher, while 2,160 declined, and 157 closed unchanged. During the session, 118 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 146 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 181 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 171 in lower circuits.



Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said the markets witnessed a volatile session on Friday, with the benchmarks swinging sharply in both directions before settling with modest gains. Adding, “The Nifty opened on a weak note, weighed down by soft global cues, and drifted lower through most of the day.”

“However, a sharp rebound in the final half hour not only erased the losses but also pushed the index into positive territory. As a result, the Nifty closed near the day’s high at 25,910. Sectoral trends remained mixed, with pharma, FMCG, and financials finishing in the green, while IT, metal, and auto traded under pressure. The mid-cap and small-cap indices moved largely in tandem with the benchmark, reflecting selective participation rather than broad-based buying,” Mishra said.

“Markets continue to grapple with conflicting signals. The sharp correction in US equities has made participants cautious, raising the possibility of heightened volatility in domestic markets in the absence of major local triggers. On the other hand, supportive macro factors—particularly easing inflation and improving domestic demand indicators—are offering a cushion to the downside,” Mishra Added.

