Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty above 18K; HCL Tech, NTPC, HDFC top gainers

Benchmark indices opened higher today amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 154 points to 60,550 and Nifty gained 37 points to 18,040. HCL Tech, NTPC and HDFC were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.97%. Tata Steel was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.42 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 15 were trading higher. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 274.67 lakh crore today. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 19 points and 30 points, respectively.

The rising number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in India and the world will dictate the course of the stock market this year, say experts.

On Monday, benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive session as participants showed keen interest in IT and financial shares ahead of the Q3 earnings season. Sensex closed 650.98 points higher at 60,395 and Nifty climbed 190.60 points to end at 18,003.30. Titan, Maruti, SBI, L&T, HDFC and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.29%.

Wipro, Nestle India, Asian Paints and PowerGrid were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.47%

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 124 crore on January 10, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 481 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading 7 points lower at 2,920. Nikkei fell 247 points to 28,231 and Hang Seng index was flat at 23,744. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 6 points to 4,670. The Dow slipped 162 points to 36,068. The Nasdaq composite gained lost 7 points to 14,942.