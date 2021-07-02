Sensex rises 166 points, Nifty ends above 15,700; ICICI Bank, RIL, SBI top gainers

Benchmark indices snapped their four-session losing run on Friday led by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC. Sensex ended 166 points higher at 52,484. Nifty advanced 42.20 points at 15,722.

ICICI Bank was the top Sensex gainer rising 1.53% followed by Reliance Industries, SBI, HDFC, M&M, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Titan and Infosys.

Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Auto were among the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.36%.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "The Nifty posted a positive daily close on July 2 after four consecutive negative sessions. The index is set to take leap towards 15,900 and once that is crossed on a closing basis, Nifty can target 16,400 on the upside. On the downside, 15,650-15,630 will continue to act as a crucial support zone on a closing basis."

Market breadth was positive with 1,907 shares closing higher against 1,305 stocks ending lower on BSE. 136 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 230.23 lakh crore today.

BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 11.68 points and 254 points, respectively.

Consumer durables and banking shares led the gains with their BSE indices rising 438 points and 182 points, respectively.

BSE healthcare index rose 250 points to 26,004.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul closed in the red, Tokyo ended with gains.

Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was quoting marginally lower at $75.79 per barrel.