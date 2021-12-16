Sensex rises 200 points in afternoon trade, IT shares top gainers

Benchmark indices were trading higher in afternoon session today, led by gains in IT stocks. Sensex rose 218 points to 58,006 and Nifty was trading 54 points higher at 17,275. Bajaj Finance share was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.77% followed by Infosys, M&M and Titan Ltd .

Sun Pharma was the top Sensex loser, falling 1.82 per cent, followed by Maruti, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 15 were trading higher. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 179 points and lost 193 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, IT stocks led the gains today. BSE IT index gained 441 points to 35497 in afternoon trade. Gains were capped by the BSE healthcare index which fell 218 points to 24,951.

The market breadth was negative with 1,354 shares trading higher against 1,905 stocks in the red. 113 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 264.12 lakh crore.

On Wednesday, benchmark indices closed lower, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, Bajaj Finance and HDFC amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex slumped 329.06 points to end 57,788.03 and Nifty fell 103.50 points to 17,221.40 on Wednesday.

Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex loser, shedding over 3.10 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, ITC and TCS. Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, M&M, Maruti and L&T were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.59%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,407.04 crore on December 15, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,553 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.