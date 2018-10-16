Sensex rises 297 pts to reclaim 35,000 level, Nifty closes at 10,584; M&M, Adani Ports, ONGC top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the third straight session today on strengthening of rupee and healthy start to the corporate earnings season. While the Sensex closed 297 points higher at 35,162, the Nifty gained 72.25 points or 0.69% to 10,584 level.

Top Sensex gainers were M&M (3.97%), Adani Ports (3.54%) and ONGC (3.44%). HDFC Bank (0.77%), Bajaj Auto (0.54%) and Maruti (0.48%) were the top Sensex losers.

Market breadth was positive with 1795 stocks closing in the green compared to 853 ending in the red. 156 stocks were unchanged.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 1.14% and 1.68%, lending support to benchmark indices.

Banking and capital goods stocks led the gains with the BSE bankex rising 340 points to 28,686 and BSE capital goods index gaining 1.28% to 17,024 level.

The rally was also supported by BSE oil and gas, BSE industrials, and BSE realty indices rising over 1% each.

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 25 paise to 73.58 (intra-day) against the US dollar in the forex market.

"Selling pressure in the market has come down... Results so far are on expected lines. Market is on the recovery path, nothing to read beyond that," said Deven Choksey, founder, KR Choksey Investment Managers.

Besides, easing global crude prices and positive cues from Asian markets and a higher opening in European shares too fuelled the rally. Brent was trading 0.25 per cent lower at $80.58 a barrel on Tuesday.

"Market maintained a positive momentum as healthy start to the earnings season and gaining strength in rupee supported the sentiment. Though rally was broad based, financials led from the front... Earnings season will dictate the trend in the market as investors are gradually shifting their focus from global volatility to domestic triggers," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

"The Nifty was higher today again supported by mid- and small-cap stocks. The broader indices gained more ground than the Nifty. Banking stocks were mixed with PSU Banks taking the lead. Global cues were also mixed where US markets were down but most other markets appear to have stabilised," Rohit Srivastava, Fund Manager - PMS, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 294.78 crore, while foreign institutional investors invested Rs 67.86 crore on Monday, as per provisional data issued by the stock exchanges.

Brokers said after a recent meltdown in line with global rout, domestic markets are back on track ahead corporate results.

Shares of the country's second largest IT company, Infosys fell 0.39 per cent after cautious investors trimmed their positions ahead of July-September quarter earnings.

Global markets

Most of the Asian stocks gained with Japan's Nikkei surging 1.25 per cent, while Taiwan rose 0.81 per cent. Indonesia up 0.45 per cent and Thailand surged 0.12 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite Index, however, fell 0.85 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.13 per cent.

European markets too were higher in their late morning deals with Frankfurt's DAX rising 0.348 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 up 0.28 per cent. London's FTSE was too up 0.01 per cent.