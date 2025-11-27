Sensex rises 310 pts, Nifty hits record high after 14 months; Tata Motors PV leads gainers

Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty kicked off Thursday’s session on a positive note, moving towards fresh record highs lifted by upbeat global sentiment and renewed optimism over both US and domestic interest rates next month.

At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex added 106.84 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 85,716.35 after gaining nearly 310 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed 28.50 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 26,233.80, having briefly hit an all-time high of 26,289.80 after 14 months.

Among Sensex constituents, Tata Motors PV led gainers, rising 0.88 per cent to Rs 362.35. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) gained 0.76 per cent, while L&T, Bharat Electronics, and Bajaj Finance climbed 0.66 per cent, 0.48 per cent, and 0.40 per cent, respectively.

Wall Street finished higher overnight, with all three major US indices closing in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67 per cent to 47,427.12, while the S&P 500 added 0.69 per cent to close at 6,812.61. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.82 per cent, finishing at 23,214.69.

Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.30 per cent to 50,203.38, while South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.73 per cent to 3,989.97. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged 0.01 per cent lower to 25,924.69.

On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 1,022.50 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 85,609.51, while the Nifty50 advanced 320.50 points, or 1.24 per cent, to end at 26,205.30.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the 320-point surge in the Nifty has shifted the market’s setup firmly into bullish territory. Adding, “New all-time highs for Nifty and Sensex are only a question of time.”

“The technical construct of the market with a high FII short position is also favourable for a rally. Importantly, the rally has fundamental support from potential earnings growth expected in Q3 and Q4 of FY 26. The consumption boom witnessed in October will translate into impressive earnings growth. If the trend sustains, even with slight moderation after the festival season, earnings growth going forward will be good, warranting a rally in the market. But there is no room for a sharp, sustained uptrend since valuations do not support that. Fundamentally, Bank Nifty has the strength to support a rally to a new record high,” Vijayakumar said.

Vijayakumar added that the expectation of a rate cut by the Fed and a possible Russia-Ukraine peace accord have improved sentiments for equity markets globally.

Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said Indian equities are expected to open flat to slightly higher on November 27, with the GIFT Nifty signalling a start around 26,426—about 45 points up.

“Broader sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, even as global cues present a mixed picture and domestic markets lack significant fresh triggers. In the near term, participants will closely monitor global market trends, crude oil price movements, and institutional flows for clearer directional signals,” Shinde said.