Sensex rises 327 pts, Nifty ends above 15,800; banking, FMCG stocks lead gains

Benchmark indices ended three sessions of losing streak on Monday, tracking gains in global equity markets and buying in index majors ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever. Sensex gained 326.84 points to end at 53,234. Nifty closed 83.30 points higher at 15,835.35.

Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and SBI were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4 per cent.

TCS, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Dr Reddy's were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.46 per cent.

"As we step towards the new earnings season, the prime focus of the market will turn towards quarterly numbers and updated guidance for the new financial year," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 178 and 143 points, respectively.

Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index rising 415 pts to 39,041. BSE FMCG index too gained 350 points.

On the other hand, BSE metal index was the top loser ending 232 points lower at 15,380.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "Post a negative start on July 4, Nifty witnessed a brief consolidation in the range of Rs 15,650- Rs 15,800. Towards the end of the session, the bulls managed to cross the hurdle of 15,800. The hourly chart shows that the index is trading near a falling trendline beyond which the upside momentum will pick up further. Structurally, Nifty is inching towards 15,900-16,000 on the upside. The level of 16000, however, is a key barrier where the index can stumble again. On the other hand, 15,650 & 15,500 are the short term supports to provide cushion on the downside."

Market breadth was positive with 2,020 stocks ending higher against 1,365 stocks falling on BSE. 181 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 2,324.74 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 245.23 lakh crore today against Rs 243.87 lakh crore in the previous session.

On Friday, market closed lower led by selling in oil and gas stocks after the government imposed taxes on exports of petroleum products and windfall gains from refining of crude oil.

Sensex fell 111 points at 52,908 and Nifty closed 28 points lower at 15,752 in volatile trade. ITC, Bajaj twins and Asian Paints were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.99 per cent. Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, NTPC, and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 7.14 per cent.

Global markets

In Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green, while Seoul and Hong Kong settled lower.

European bourses were trading in the positive zone in mid-session deals. The US markets were closed for a holiday. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.50 per cent to $111 per barrel.

Share Market update: Sensex rises 327 pts, Nifty above 15,800; HUL, IndusInd Bank top gainers