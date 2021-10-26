Sensex rises 383 points, Nifty closes above 18,250; consumer durables, metal stocks top gainers

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second straight session, buoyed by gains in Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 383.21 points higher at 61,350 and Nifty surged 143 points to 18,268.

Tata Steel was the top Sensex gainer, rising around 4 per cent, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, HUL, Dr Reddy's and TCS were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.92 per cent.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 20 ended higher.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty has closed at the highest in five sessions showing the strength of the recovery. Advance decline ratio was sharply positive. However, volumes were on the lower side. Resumption of volumes with upmove could lead to Nifty rising towards 18377-18445 over the next few sessions. 18099-18125 is an important support band for the Nifty."

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 440 points and 612 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, consumer durables stocks, metals and auto stocks led the gains. BSE consumer durables index rose 1198 points to 44,034.

BSE metal and auto indices ended 587 points and 493 points higher, respectively. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the green.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The market seems to have bounced back after a weakness of the previous 4 sessions. The confirmation of higher bottom reversal is likely to pull Nifty towards 18,600 levels in the coming week. Immediate support is placed at 18,200 levels."

The market breadth was positive with 2,218 shares ending higher against 1,056 shares closing in the red. 145 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 265.36 lakh crore against previous close of Rs 262.20 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, rupee snapped its two-session losing streak to settle 12 paise higher at 74.96 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.95 and a low of 75.17 during the day trade. On Monday, the rupee had declined by 18 paise to close at 75.08 against the US currency.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.29 per cent to $84.92 per barrel.