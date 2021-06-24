Sensex rises 392 points, Nifty ends at 15,790; IT, banking stocks lead gains

Sensex and Nifty closed higher today led by gains in IT stocks ahead of Infosys Rs 9,200 crore share buyback. Sensex closed 392.92 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,699 and Nifty surged 103.50 points or 0.66 per cent to 15,790.

Other sectoral gainers were banking and capital goods stocks with their BSE indices rising 297 points and 123 points, respectively. BSE IT index ended 846 points higher at 29,875.

Infosys was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.75 per cent, followed by TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Asian Paints.

Reliance Industries was the top Sensex loser falling 2.35% post the firm's 44th AGM held today.

Other Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and SBI.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in the green.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 229.37 lakh crore on BSE. Market breadth was negative with 1454 shares ending higher against 1746 stocks falling on BSE.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, "On the day of the monthly expiry of F&O contracts, the market closed just below the crucial resistance of 15800/52800. However, the broader market remained strong and the Nifty/Sensex has formed a bullish continuation formation. Bank Nifty also managed to close above the levels of 34800, which is positive for the broader market."

However, BSE midcap and small cap indices ended 114 points and 55.76 points lower, respectively.

Meanwhile, rupee gained for the second straight day and closed 9 paise higher at 74.18 (provisional) against the US dollar. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.20, and hit an intra-day high of 74.16 and a low of 74.25.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains. Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.16 per cent higher at USD 75.31 per barrel.