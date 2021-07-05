Sensex rises 395 points, Nifty above 15,800; banking, metal stocks lead gains

Sensex and Nifty closed higher today led by robust buying in banking, metal and energy stocks. Sensex closed 395.33 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,880 and Nifty surged 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to 15,834.35.

State Bank of India was the top Sensex gainer, rising 1.92 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and M&M.

Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy’s were the laggards, declining up to 1 per cent. Other Sensex losers were HCL Tech and Titan.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended in the green.

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 228 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 52,711.21, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 64.35 points or 0.41 per cent to 15,786.55.

Meanwhile, rupee gained for the second straight day and closed 9 paise higher at 74.18 (provisional) against the US dollar. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.20, and hit an intra-day high of 74.16 and a low of 74.25.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains. Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.16 per cent higher at USD 75.31 per barrel.