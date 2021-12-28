Sensex rises 400 points in afternoon session; Asian Paints, Titan, L&T top gainers

Benchmark indices were trading higher in afternoon session today, led by gains in consumer durables, capital goods and IT stocks. Sensex rose 480 points to 57,900 and Nifty was trading 151 points higher at 17,237. Asian Paints share was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.48% followed by Titan, Ultra tech and L&T. PowerGrid was the top Sensex loser, falling 0.90 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's and IndusInd Bank.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 27 were trading higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 256 points and 423 points, respectively. On the sectoral front, BSE consumer durables, capital goods and IT indices rose 598 points, 437 points and 440 points, respectively.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in green. The market breadth was positive with 2,600 shares trading higher against 691 stocks in the red. 112 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of the BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 263.42 lakh crore.

In early trade today, Sensex was trading 320 points higher at 57,740.55, and Nifty was up 89.5 points to 17,175.75.

Sensex ended 295.93 points higher at 57,420 on Monday, rebounding 877 points from the day's low during the session. Nifty closed 82.50 points higher at 17,086. Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex loser, shedding over 3.10 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, ITC and TCS. Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, M&M, Maruti and L&T were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.59%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1038 crore on December 27, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 955 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.