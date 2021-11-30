Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty crosses 17,100; consumer durables, IT shares lead gains

Indian market opened higher today amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 422 points to 57,683 and Nifty climbed 120 points to 17,174. PowerGrid, Titan and SBI were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.25% in early trade. Dr Reddy's was the top Sensex loser, falling 0.26 per cent, followed by HUL and Nestle India.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 27 were trading higher. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 346 points and 443 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, consumer durables and IT stocks led the gains today. BSE consumer durables index climbed 619 points to 42,767 and BSE IT index gained 586 points to 34,646. All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in green.

The market breadth was positive with 1,965 shares trading higher against 489 stocks in the red. 77 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 259.57 lakh crore.

On Monday, Indian market closed higher in volatile trade, backed by gains in Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and HCL Tech. Sensex ended 153 points higher at 57,260 and Nifty gained 27 points to 17,053. Kotak Bank was the top Sensex gainer, soaring 2.92 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, TCS, Titan, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,332 crore on November 29, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,611 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 77 points higher at 7,316. Nikkei rose 210 points to 28,493 and Shanghai Composite was trading 5 points higher at 3,568. Hang Seng index declined 297 points to 23,555.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 60 points higher at 4,655, the Nasdaq gained 291 points to 15,782 and the Dow Jones rose 236 points to 35,135.