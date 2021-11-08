Sensex rises 478 pts, Nifty closes above 18,000; consumer durables stocks lead gains

Benchmark indices closed higher today despite negative global cues. Sensex rose 477.99 points to 60,545 and Nifty gained 151 points to 18,068 after a volatile session.

Titan was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 4 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank and HDFC.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex loser, tanking over 10 per cent after the lender admitted to having disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent in May owing to a "technical glitch".

Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 267.40 lakh crore today. On November 6, the market cap stood at Rs 265.14 lakh crore.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "Nifty has crossed certain short-term barriers. It has crossed the key psychological mark of 18000, 61.8% retracement of the recent fall and a falling trendline on the hourly chart. This shows that the short term range has shifted higher. The Nifty is expected to march towards 61.8% & 78.6% retracement of the entire decline from 18604 to 17613. The key Fibonacci levels are 18225 & 18392 respectively. On the other hand, 18000 – 17950 will now act as a near-term cushion."

Consumer durables, capital goods and oil & gas shares led the gains in the first trading session of this week. BSE consumer durables, capital goods and oil & gas indices ended higher by 1,000 points, 424 points and 421 points, respectively. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices zoomed 312 points to 26,304 and 226 points to 29,126, respectively.

The market breadth was positive with 1,808 shares ending higher against 1,551 stocks in the red. 191 shares were unchanged.

On November 4 (Diwali), Indian equity market ended higher during the Muhurat trading session. Sensex rose 295 points to 60,067 and Nifty gained 91 points to 17,921 in the first session of Samvat 2078. Indian equity market was closed on November 5 on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 328 crore on November 4, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 38 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was off less than 0.1% at 7,303.60. The DAX in Frankfurt lost less than 0.1% to 16,051.14. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.1% to 7,047.62.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down less than 0.1%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4% to 29,507.05 while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 2,498.63. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.4% to 34,763.77.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.3% to 2,960.20 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost less than 0.1% to 7,452.20.