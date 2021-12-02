Sensex rises over 500 points, Nifty crosses 17,300; HDFC, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma top gainers

Benchmark indices were trading higher in afternoon session today, led by gains in IT and oil & gas stocks. Sensex rose 529 points to 58,214 and Nifty was trading 146 points higher at 17,313.

HDFC, PowerGrid, and Sun Pharma were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.65% in afternoon trade.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.50%.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 25 were trading higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 95 points and 202 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, IT and oil & gas stocks led the gains. BSE IT index rose 464 points to 35,092 and BSE oil and gas index gained 262 points to 17,858.

The market breadth was positive with 2,005 shares trading higher against 1133 stocks in the red. 149 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 261.10 lakh crore.

On Wednesday, Indian market closed higher, backed by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a positive trend in global markets. Sensex ended 619.92 points higher at 57,684.79 and Nifty surged 183.70 points to 17,166.90. IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, rising nearly 6 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,765 crore on December 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,467 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 10 points lower at 7,225. Nikkei fell 182 points to 27,753 and Shanghai Composite was trading flat at 3,573. Hang Seng index rose 129 points to 23,788.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 53 points lower at 4,513, the Nasdaq lost 283 points to 15,254 and the Dow Jones fell 461 points to 34,022.