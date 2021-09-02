Sensex rises 514 points, Nifty ends above 17,200; TCS , HUL, Ultratech Cement top gainers

Benchmark indices resumed their bull March after a single- session pause to close at record highs today. Sensex ended 514 points higher at 57,852 and Nifty jumped 157 points to 17,234.

On September 1, Sensex closed 214 points lower at 57,338 and Nifty fell 56 points to 17,076, snapping a seven session rally. However, Nifty and Sensex touched their all-time highs of 17,225.75 and 57,918.71, respectively on an intra day basis.

Bulls in action

TCS was the top Sensex gainer today, rising 3.34 per cent, followed by HUL, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's and Titan.

M&M, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.29%.Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended in the green.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 252.68 lakh crore today after Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty on the weekly chart formed a long bull candle as of now (one more sessions to go). This pattern indicate a decisive upside breakout of small range movement of the last few weeks. The short term trend of Nifty is strong and the broad market indices were also in driver's seat. One may expect further upside in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing another round of consolidation or minor profit booking from the new highs. The next upside levels to be watched around 17500 and immediate support is placed at 17150."

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 197 points and 229 points, respectively.

On a sectoral basis, consumer durables shares led the gains with their BSE index ending 569 points higher at 38,476.

BSE IT and BSE bankex were the other major gainers, rising 518 points and 333 points, respectively.

Market breadth was positive with 1,983 shares ending higher against 1,205 shares closing in the red. 152 shares were unchanged.

Meanwhile, the rupee settled with a marginal gain of 2 paise at 73.06 against the US dollar despite a strong rally in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.04 against the greenback and hit an intra-day high of 72.96 and a low of 73.13.

Global markets

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was flat at 7,147.70 while Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.2% to 15,855.12. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.2% to 6,772.42.the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,597.04 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.3% to 28,543.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.1% to 26,056.44.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 1% to 3,175.85 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.6% to 7,485.70.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.43 per cent to $71.90 per barrel.