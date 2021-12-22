Sensex rises 611 points, Nifty closes above 16,950; Bajaj Finance, Airtel, RIL top gainers

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive session today, tracking gains in capital goods, banking and auto shares amid a positive trend in other Asian markets.

Sensex closed 611 points higher at 56,930 and Nifty advanced 184 points to 16,955. Bajaj Finance, Airtel, Sun Pharma and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.94 per cent. On the other hand, Wipro, ITC and Nestle India were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.77%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 353 points to 24,395 and 462 points to 28,332, respectively. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.22 lakh crore today.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "In terms of the level, 17000 is a key barrier to watch out for. If the bulls manage to surpass this hurdle on a closing basis then the recovery can continue till 17200 in the short term. On the other hand, failure to cross 17000 mark on a closing basis would drag the index back to the daily lower Bollinger Band, which is near 16670. "

On the sectoral front, banking, capital goods, metal stocks, auto and banking shares led the gains. BSE bankex rose 122 points and BSE capital goods index gained 553 points. BSE bankex climbed 472 points and BSE auto index gained 451 points.

The market breadth was positive with 2,436 shares ending higher against 905 stocks in the red. 105 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1209 crore on December 21, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,404 crore, as per provisional data on NSE.

Benchmark indices rebounded on Tuesday after a two-day selloff, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid a positive trend in other Asian markets.

Sensex closed 497 points higher at 56,319 and Nifty advanced 156.65 points to 16,770.

Global markets

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, putting it within 1.4% of its Dec. 10 all-time high. The Dow gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.4%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed up less than 0.1% at 3,628.31 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.1% to 28,548.80. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1% to 23,204.27.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.2% to 2,980.69 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 7,345.30.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 in London was off 0.2% at 7,286.79 while Frankfurt's DAX added 1.4% to 15,447.44. The CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.4% to 6,964.99.