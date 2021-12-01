Sensex rises 620 points, Nifty ends above 17,100; IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI top gainers

Indian market closed higher today, backed by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a positive trend in global markets. Sensex ended 619.92 points higher at 57,684.79 and Nifty surged 183.70 points to 17,166.90. IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, rising nearly 6 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries.

Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.58%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended higher. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 247 points to 24,934 and 76 points to 28,013, respectively.

Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.28 lakh crore today against Rs 257.17 lakh crore in the previous session. Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "The positive momentum is expected to pick up further once the swing high of 17,324 gets taken out. So traders need to closely monitor these levels going ahead. On the other hand, 17,060-17,000 will be the near-term support zone, which can provide cushion in the case of any minor degree dip."

On the sectoral front, banking and metal stocks led the gains. BSE bankex rose 717 points to 41,496 and BSE metal index gained 437 points to 18,754.

The market breadth was positive with 1909 shares ending higher against 1,347 stocks in the red. 136 shares were unchanged.

On Tuesday, equity market ended lower in volatile trade led by losses in banking, metal and auto shares. Sensex closed 195 points lower at 57,064 and Nifty lost 70 points to end at 16,983.

Tata Steel was the top Sensex loser, shedding 3.87 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Maruti.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,445 crore on November 30, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 5,350 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 3.96 per cent to $71.97 per barrel. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 20 points to 7,235. Nikkei ended 113 points higher at 27,935 and Shanghai Composite was flat at 3,576. Hang Seng index zoomed 183 points to 23,658.

In Europe, FTSE climbed 93 points to 7,152, DAX surged 223 points, and CAC rose 82 points to 6,803.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 88 points lower at 4,567, the Nasdaq lost 245 points to 15,537 and the Dow Jones fell 652 points to 34,483.