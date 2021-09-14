Sensex rises 69 points, Nifty ends at record high; banking, auto, IT shares lead gains

Benchmark indices closed higher today led by gains in IT, bank and engineering shares amid mixed global cues. Sensex ended 69.33 points higher at 58,247 and Nifty advanced 24.70 points to its fresh closing record of 17,380.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, rising 4.07 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Kotak Bank.

Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, HUL, HDFC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the top Sensex losers. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 270 points and 176 points, respectively.

On a sectoral basis, consumer durables, auto, banking and IT shares led the gains with their BSE indices ending 380 points, 266 points, 209 points and 204 points higher, respectively.

BSE metal index index was the major loser, falling 78 points to 20,929. Market breadth was positive with 1,934 shares ending higher against 1,309 shares closing in the red. 153 shares were unchanged.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty closed at its all-time high though on an intra day basis it faced resistance from the previous high formed four days ago. Advance decline ratio has improved to much above 1:1, bringing some positivity among traders. A convincing breach of 17,437 could lead to acceleration in the up move. On the other hand, 17,254 could act as a support."

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 257.52 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,419.31 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

Global markets

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.4% to 7,043.76 while Frankfurt's DAX gained less than 0.1% to 15,713.20. The CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.7% to 6,630.38.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4% to 3,662.60 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.2% to 25,504.74. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% to 30,670.10. The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.7% to 3,148.83 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.2% to 7,437.30. International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.80 per cent to $74.10 per barrel.