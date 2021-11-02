Sensex rises 75 points in volatile session; banking, auto stocks lead gains

Sensex was trading higher in volatile session today, led by gains in banking, auto and consumer durables stocks. Sensex rose 75 points in afternoon session and Nifty climbed 16 points to 17,942.

In early trade, Sensex rose 187 points or 0.31 per cent at 60325.74, and Nifty climbed 73 points or 0.41 per cent to 18002.50.

Maruti, NTPC, Titan, and L&T were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.41% in afternoon session.

Sun Pharma was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.74 per cent, followed by Tata Steel , Tech Mahindra and RIL.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 15 were trading higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 54 points and 288 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking, consumer durables and auto stocks led the gains today. BSE bankex climbed 272 points to 45,690 and BSE auto index gained 270 points to 25,858.

The consumer durables index zoomed 346 points to 44,334.

On the other hand, BSE healthcare and metal indices were trading 162 points and 150 points lower, respectively.

The market breadth was positive with 1,953 shares trading higher against 1,153 stocks in the red. 155 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 263.53 lakh crore.

In the previous session, benchmark indices ended higher after three straight sessions of losses amid positive global cues. Sensex closed 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent higher at 60,138.46. Nifty rose 258 points or 1.46 per cent to 17,929.65. IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, soaring up to 7.75 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 202 crore on November 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 116 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.