Budget 2022: Sensex rises 848 points, Nifty ends at 17,576; Tata Steel, Sun Pharma top gainers

The Indian equity market closed in the green post Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth consecutive Budget speech today. Positive global cues also helped the indices end higher for the second consecutive session. Sensex ended 848 points higher at 58,862 and Nifty rose 237 points to 17,576.

Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 7.57%.

M&M, PowerGrid, SBI, and Bharti Airtel were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1,67%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended higher.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 267.45 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 1,756 stocks ending higher against 1,591 stocks closing lower on BSE. 102 shares were unchanged.

Budget 2022 Market updates: Sensex rises 848 pts, Nifty above 17,600; metals top gainers

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 264 points and 269 points, respectively.

Metal shares were the top sectoral gainers with BSE metal index rising 934 points to 19,918.

BSE capital goods index surged 854 points to 30,013. Auto and oil and gas stocks were the top sectoral losers, with their BSE indices falling 188 points and 169 points, respectively.

Number of stocks that hit their 52-week highs stood at 169 and those falling to their 52-week lows came at 19.

India VIX, the stock market's volatility index, fell 9.02% to 19.97 indicating reduced voltility in trade today.

On Monday, Sensex zoomed 813 points to 58,014 and Nifty rose 237 points to 17,339. IT and consumer durables shares were the top sectoral gainers with the BSE IT index rising 911 points and BSE consumer durables index gaining 1,020 points in the previous session. Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv and Infosys were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.88%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,624 crore on January 31, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 3,648 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

France's CAC 40 jumped 1.2% in early trading to 7,081.90, while Germany's DAX surged 1.3% to 15,669.47. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.9% to 7,528.54. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up nearly 0.1%. The S&P 500 future inched up less than 0.1%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3% to 27,078.48. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,006.00.