Sensex rises over 500 points, Nifty nears 10,200 on value buying, rupee recovery

The Sensex and Nifty rose in trade today on value buying in recently battered stocks and a surging rupee. While the Sensex rose 500 points or 1.51% to 33,852, Nifty gained 154 points to 10,184. ICICI Bank (9.52%), SBI (7.90%) and Adani Ports (6.47%) were the top Sensex gainers.

The ICICI Bank stock price rose after brokerages raised target price on higher net interest margins (NIMs), reduction in provisions and NPAs in the second quarter earnings this fiscal. The stock rose up to 9.20% or 29 points to hit an intra day high of 344 level on the BSE. It opened at 328.90 today compared to the previous close of 315.05 on BSE.

IndusInd Bank (2.56%), HDFC Bank (2.52%) and Kotak Bank (1.90%) were the top Sensex losers. Meanwhile, the BSE mid cap and small cap indices were trading 2.22% and 1.48% higher, respectively.

Market breadth was positive with 1,656 stocks trading higher compared to 710 falling on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the rupee recovered by 14 paise to 73.33 against the US currency in early trade Monday.

Banking and healthcare stocks led the gains on indices. While BSE bankex gained 758 points or 2.79% to 27,917, the healthcare index rose 3.73% or 517 points to 14,392 level.

Market and banking stocks rose on Reserve Bank of India's announcement that it would inject Rs 40,000 crore into the system in November through purchase of government securities as it looks to meet festive season demand for funds.

For the month of October, the central bank had already injected Rs 36,000 crore into the system through Open Market Operations (OMO).

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green.

Currently, the Sensex is down 0.53% since the beginning of this year and Nifty has lost 3.23% during the same period.

On an yearly basis, Sensex has logged just 0.60% gains and Nifty is down 3%.

The 30-share Sensex on Friday tumbled 340.78 points to end at seven-month low of 33,349.31, while the broader NSE Nifty had slipped 94.90 points to 10,030.

On a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 1,356.66, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,875.89 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Global markets

Asian stock prices were mixed Monday after Wall Street extended its slide, fueling concern about the global market outlook.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.9 percent to 2,549.69 while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2 percent to 21,149.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2 percent to 24,656.55 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 1.1 percent to 5,728.20. Seoul's Kospi was off 1.2 percent at 2,003.08.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 1.7 percent to 2,658.69. It is on track for its worst month since February 2009, right before the stock market hit bottom following the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.2 percent to 24,688.31. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite shed 2.1 percent to 7,167.21.