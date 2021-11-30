Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty holds 17,100; capital goods, IT shares top gainers

Benchmark indices were trading higher in afternoon session today, led by gains in consumer durables, IT and capital goods stocks. Sensex rose 130 points to 57,391 and Nifty was trading 48 points higher at 17,101.

In early trade, Sensex rose 422 points to 57,683 and Nifty climbed 120 points to 17,174.

PowerGrid, Nestle and Bajaj twins were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.05% in afternoon trade.

Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, HDFC and Dr Reddy's were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.89%. Of the 30 Sensex shares, 19 were trading higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 318 points and 385 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, consumer durables, IT and capital goods stocks led the gains. BSE consumer durables index rose 746 points to 42,894 and BSE IT index gained 370 points to 34,430.The capital goods index soared 230 points to 27,087.

The market breadth was positive with 2,032 shares trading higher against 1,122 stocks in the red. 145 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 258.62 lakh crore.

On Monday, Indian market closed higher in volatile trade, backed by gains in Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and HCL Tech. Sensex ended 153 points higher at 57,260 and Nifty gained 27 points to 17,053. Kotak Bank was the top Sensex gainer, soaring 2.92 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, TCS, Titan, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,332 crore on November 29, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,611 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.0% to 28,577.34 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.2% to 7,325.00. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.4% to 2,898.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.1% to 23,580.13, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 3,571.91.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 60 points higher at 4,655, the Nasdaq gained 291 points to 15,782 and the Dow Jones rose 236 points to 35,135.