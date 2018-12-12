Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty scales 10,650; YES Bank, Kotak Bank top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty rose in early trade today as the indices went past the uncertainty arising out of the state elections results and followed their Asian peers.

While the Sensex gained 326 points to 35,476, Nifty climbed 102 points to 10,651. Top Sensex gainers were YES Bank (4.40%) , Hero MotoCorp (3.58%) and Kotak Bank (3%).

YES Bank gained ahead of the board meeting to be held tomorrow.

Coal India (0.52%), Reliance Industries (0.30%) and Asian Paints (0.09%) were the top Sensex losers.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 1.18% and 1.38% higher in early trade.

Market breadth was positive with 1,303 stocks trading higher compared to 308 falling on the BSE.

Top sectoral gainers were the banking stocks with the BSE bankex rising 1.14%, BSE auto (1.77%) and BSE capital goods index (1.20%) . Bank Nifty gained 300 points to 26,464.

The rupee fell in early trade today after the dollar hit a near one-month high against its peers, supported by a rebound in US yields and weakness of the pound as its battering from uncertainty about Brexit continued.

The Indian currency fell 17 paise to 72.02 compared with its previous close of 71.85 against the US dollar.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,421.06 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2255.68 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Benchmark US crude oil gained 64 cents to $52.29 a barrel. It rose 65 cents to settle at $51.65 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil price gained 67 cents to $60.87 per barrel.

Global markets

Asian markets were mostly higher today, though Chinese benchmarks fell after the government reported inflation rose for the fourth straight month.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.3 percent to 22,317.06. The Kospi in South Korea recovered 0.1 percent to 2,145.71. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, which has fallen 22 percent since early January, slipped another 0.2 percent to 25,396.19.

The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.2 percent to 2,564.24. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4 percent to 5,859.20. Shares rose in Taiwan, and Indonesia but fell in Singapore and Thailand.

