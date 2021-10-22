Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty crosses 18,300; HDFC, Titan, Bajaj Auto top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher today, led by gains in consumer durables and IT stocks amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 450 points to 61,734 and Nifty climbed 130 points to 18,309. HDFC, Titan, Bajaj FinServ and Bajaj Auto were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.76%.

Asian Paints was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.97 per cent, followed by NTPC, Nestle India, ITC and ICICI Bank.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in the red. .

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 267.77 lakh crore in early trade.

BSE mid cap and small cap rose 201 points and 235 points, respectively.

On a sectoral basis, consumer durables and IT shares led the gains with the BSE IT index rising 189 points to 35,230 and BSE consumer durables index zooming 423 points to 43,853.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices except metal index were trading in the green. Metal index was down 84 points to 20,863.

Market breadth was positive with 1,829 shares ending higher against 693 shares trading in the red. 108 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,818 crore on October 21, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 428 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Benchmark indices slipped for the third straight session on Thursday, tracking losses in IT, consumer durables and metal stocks. Sensex closed 336 points lower at 60,923 and Nifty fell 88 points to 18,178.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 2 points to 7,417. Nikkei rose 183 points to 28,892 and Kospi was trading flat at 3,008. Hang Seng climbed 73 points to 26,088. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 13 points to 4,549, the Nasdaq gained 94 points to 15,215 and the Dow Jones lost 6 points to 35,603.