Sensex settles 513 pts higher, Nifty above 26,050; will stock market rally continue?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply from a muted start to close higher on Wednesday, supported by a strong uptick in IT stocks that helped lift overall market sentiment.

At the closing bell, the Sensex rose 513.45 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 85,186.47, while the Nifty50 also climbed 142.60 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 26,052.65.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said Bank Nifty saw strong buying on Wednesday near its 20-EMA on the hourly chart, signalling a firm grip by the bulls and underlying strength in the index.

“Although the RSI is slightly overbought above 70, the index shows no signs of profit booking or immediate correction. On the derivatives front, significant put writing at 59000 and 58500 strikes reflects strong bullish sentiment, establishing 58500—aligned with the 10-day EMA—as positional support and 59000 as immediate support. As long as the index sustains above 58000, a buy-on-dip strategy should be maintained, while 59500 and 60000 remain potential resistance levels," Bhuva said.

HCL Technologies emerged as top gainer on the Sensex, rising 4.32 per cent to Rs 1,663.70. Infosys followed with a 3.74 per cent gain, while TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma and Titan advanced 1.99 per cent, 1.60 per cent, 1.39 per cent and 1.27 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Five stocks namely, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, TCS and Hindustan Unilever, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT index rose 2.92 per cent to close at 36,111.06, while the BSE Bankex advanced 0.57 per cent to settle at 66,481.53.

Among Sensex constituents, Bharti Airtel, SBI and Titan hit their 52-week highs on the BSE today.

Overall, out of 4,346 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 1,847 ended higher, while 2,334 declined, and 165 closed unchanged. During the session, 123 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 205 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 187 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 189 in lower circuits.

Advertisement

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the benchmarks staged a strong rebound on renewed optimism around a potential India–US trade deal, buoyed by encouraging remarks from the Union Commerce Minister.

“Large caps led the gains, outperforming the broader market. The IT sector rallied on revived hopes of a Fed rate cut, supported by soft U.S. labour data and currency tailwinds, while PSU banks gained on merger-related news and improving fundamentals. Attention now turns to tomorrow’s FOMC minutes for further policy signals," Nair said.