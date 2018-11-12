Sensex sheds 346 pts, Nifty ends at 10,482 amid fresh concerns over crude, rupee

The BSE Sensex plunged by about 346 points owing to an intense fag-end selling mainly in auto and energy stocks amid renewed concerns over rupee fall and rising global crude oil prices. During the volatile session, the Sensex swung over 576 points on alternate bouts of hectic buying and selling. The gauge had lost 79.13 points on Friday.

The broader NSE Nifty slipped below the 10,500-mark by falling 103 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 10,482.20. It touched a high of 10,645.50 and a low of 10,464.05 during the day.

Tata Motors (4.84%), Hero MotoCorp (3.82%) and PowerGrid 2.87% were the top Sensex losers. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 closed lower.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 0.91% and 0.83%, respectively. Among BSE sectoral indices, auto index was the top loser falling 2.31% or 480 points to 20,364 level.

Other indices which lost were BSE oil and gas index (1.94%) and bankex (0.84%).

Market breadth was negative with 1017 stocks closing higher compared to 1567 falling on the BSE. 178 stocks were unchanged.

VK Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Group at HDFC Securities said, "OPEC talked of cutting supply next year to support falling crude oil prices. Traders rushed to cover their shorts and crude oil surged by 1.5% in today's trade. Dollar strengthened across the board as jitters over the BREXIT deal in UK stroked uncertainty in global markets. Rupee was also not spared. Rupee fell by 0.6% adding to macro-economic woes for equity markets. Global cues were also negative for equities in the morning. US equities were lower on Friday, for the first time in five sessions, putting a cap on gains seen for the week, as earnings as well as a hotter-than-expected read on wholesale price inflation affected sentiments. Fed is expected to hike the US interest rates for the fourth time this year, markets concluded after the recent FOMC meet."

The benchmark Brent crude snapped its four-day losing streak and rose 2.09 per cent to 71.62 per barrel after Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, said Sunday it will cut oil output from next month, as major producers held a key meeting to discuss shoring up sliding prices.

Further impacting domestic market sentiments, the Indian rupee again breached the 73-mark, dropping 57 paise (intra-day) to 73.07 against the dollar. The currency closed 39 paise lower at 72.89 compared to its previous close of 72.50 when it closed 50 paise higher in the forex market.

"Market witnessed selling pressure and dropped below 10,500 levels due to weak global market and rise in oil prices on concerns of production cut. Investors are looking forward to today's CPI inflation which is expected to soften to 3.6 per cent. Stability in oil price and favorable rupee are crucial to find support in the market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds bought shares worth a net Rs 614.14 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 337.28 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Global markets

Global markets were mixed on Monday ahead of the release of economic data by the US and China which could show the effects of a trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

Germany's DAX lost 0.6 percent to 11,465.63 in early trading while Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent to 7,130.04. France's CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 5,094.70. Wall Street was set for a flat opening. Futures for the S&P 500 index were less than 0.1 percent higher at 2,779.80. Dow futures dropped almost 0.1 percent to 25,963.00.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.1 percent to 22,269.88. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.1 percent to 25,633.18. The Shanghai Composite index rebounded 1.2 percent to 2,630.52 after closing lower every day last week. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3 percent to 5,941.30. The Kospi in South Korea dipped 0.3 percent to 2,080.44. Shares were flat in Thailand but were lower in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.