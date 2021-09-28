Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty trading flat; HCL Tech, Infosys, Asian Paints top losers

Indian benchmark indices opened lower today, amid mixed global cues. Sensex fell 154 points to 59,923, falling after three straight sessions of gains.

Nifty was down 4 points to 17,850 in early trade.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 260.76 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 1,353 shares rising against 1,067 stocks falling on BSE. 136 shares were unchanged.

NTPC, PowerGrid and Ultratech Cement were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.36% per cent. HCL Tech, Infosys, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra, were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.86%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 were trading higher.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said," We are witnessing sectoral rotation in Indian markets now. Buying in banks and autos is a reflection of increasing confidence in the domestic economy theme. There is profit booking in IT since the segment has given excellent returns of 82 percent one-year return. Markets might consolidate for a while before making a decisive move."

Benchmark indices closed at record highs on September 27, led by gains in banking and auto shares . While Sensex ended 29 points higher at 60,077, Nifty closed at its record peak of 17,855, rising 2 points against the previous close. During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 60,412.

Global markets

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 398 points to 24,607. The Shanghai Composite index rose 11 points to 3,594. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 70 points to 7,314. Nikkei lost 100 points to 30,139.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 12.37 points to 4,443.11, the Nasdaq dropped 77.73 points to 14,969.97 and the Dow gained 71.37 points to 34,869.37