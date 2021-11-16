Sensex slips 396 points, Nifty closes below 18K; RIL, SBI, UltraTech Cement top losers

Benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile trading session today, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and SBI amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 396.34 points lower at 60,322 and Nifty fell 110.25 points to 17,999.20. Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.58 per cent, followed by SBI, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Sun Pharma.

Maruti, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 7.31%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended lower.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said, "As investors try to figure out the valuation disconnect between the recently listed digital entities versus their traditional counterparts who built distribution reach offline, the euphoria around the former seems to have set minds thinking."

"As the street worries on inflationary pressures leading to companies raising prices and their consequent impact on demand, we saw a highly volatile trading session today," he added.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 59 points and rose 52 points, respectively. On the sectoral front, consumer durables and banking stocks led the losses today. BSE bankex fell 441 points to 43,779 and BSE consumer durables index lost 262 points to 45,276.

On the other hand, BSE auto index zoomed 526 points to 25,684.

The market breadth was negative with 1,602 shares ending higher against 1,729 stocks in the red. 143 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 269.72 lakh crore.

On Monday, benchmark indices ended marginally higher as rise in WPI inflation capped early gains despite a positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 32.02 points higher at 60,718 and Nifty rose 6.70 points to 18,109. PowerGrid was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 3 per cent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Kotak Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 424 crore on November 15, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,524 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Meanwhile, rupee pared early losses to close 9 paise higher at 74.37 against the US dollar today despite a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.49 against the greenback. The local unit moved in a range of 74.28 to 74.53 in the day trade.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended in the red, while Hong Kong and Tokyo closed on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.72 per cent to USD 82.64 per barrel.