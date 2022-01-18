Sensex slips 554 pts, Nifty ends below 18,150; capital goods, auto top losers

The Indian market ended lower today amid negative global cues. Sensex closed 554 points lower at 60,754 and Nifty fell 195 points to 18,113. Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.05%.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.83% today.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices crashed 574 points and 597 points, respectively.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 23 ended in the red. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 276.24 lakh crore.

Market breadth was negative with 1145 stocks ending higher against 2285 stocks closing lower on BSE. 83 shares were unchanged.

Banking shares were the top sectoral gainers with BSE bankex rising 70 points to 43,695.

BSE capital goods, auto and IT indices lost 629 points, 614 points and 599 points, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 855 crore on January 17, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 115 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

On Monday, Sensex closed 85 points higher at 61,308 and Nifty gained 52 points to 18,308. UltraTech Cement, M&M, Maruti, Tata Steel, TCS and L&T were the top Sensex gainers.

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.89% on BSE. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 58 points and 153 points, respectively.

Global markets

In Europe, France's CAC 40 dropped 1.2% in early trading to 7,117.76, while Germany's DAX slipped 1.0% to 15,767.35. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,555.82. The future for the Dow industrials was down 0.6% at 35,577.00. The S&P 500 future fell nearly 1.0% to 4,610.50.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 28,257.25. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 7,408.80. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.9% to 2,864.24. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4% to 24,112.78, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.8% to 3,569.91.