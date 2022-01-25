Sensex tanks 800 points, Nifty falls below 16,950 in early trade

Benchmark indices fell for the sixth consecutive session amid negative global cues. Sensex fell 813 points to 56,677 and Nifty slipped 205 points to 16,944. Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.47%.

Asian Paints, Wipro, Kotak Bank and L&T were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.97 per cent.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 24 were trading lower. Market cap of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 257.53 lakh crore today.

The stock market extended losses for the fifth consecutive session on January 24 amid negative global cues. Sensex closed 1,545 points lower at 57,491 and Nifty declined 468 points to 17,149.

All 30 Sensex components ended in the red. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.98 per cent.