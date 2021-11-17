Sensex slips over 100 points in afternoon trade; Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel & RIL top losers

Benchmark indices were trading lower in afternoon session today, led by losses in banking and energy stocks. Sensex fell 128 points to 60,193 and Nifty was trading 48 points lower at 17,951.

In early trade, Sensex fell 111 points to 60,210 and Nifty was trading 26 points lower at 17,972. RIL was the top Sensex loser, falling 0.90 per cent, followed by HDFC twins, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's. PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Maruti, NTPC, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.18% in the afternoon session.

Axis Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling 1.49 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, RIL, HDFC Bank and Dr Reddy's. Of the 30 Sensex shares, 15 were trading lower. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 17 points and 122 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking and oil and gas stocks led the losses today. BSE bankex fell 168 points to 43,610 and BSE oil and gas index lost 148 points to 18,736.

On the other hand, BSE healthcare and auto indices rose 131 points and 188 points, respectively.

The market breadth was marginally positive with 1,590 shares trading higher against 1,588 stocks in the red. 160 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 272.06 lakh crore. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 560 crore on November 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 577 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 50 points lower at 7,369. Nikkei fell 120 points to 29,688 and Shanghai Composite was trading 15 points higher at 3,537. Hang Seng index declined 92 points to 25,621.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 18 points higher at 4,700, the Nasdaq rose 120 points to 15,973 and the Dow Jones rose 54 points to 36,142.