Sensex slips over 200 points, Nifty holds 17,700; Reliance Industries tanks 4%

Benchmark indices opened flat with negative bias amid mixed global cues on Tuesday. At 9:16 hours, Sensex declined 202.5 points to 59433.45, and Nifty slipped 56 points to 17,708.50.

Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, M&M and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were the gainers on BSE.

On Thursday, benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight session, tracking losses in index majors L&T, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 372.32 points lower at 59,636 and Nifty fell 133.85 points to 17,764. M&M was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.28 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,930 crore on November 18, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,885 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.