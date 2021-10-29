Sensex slips over 200 points, Nifty trading below 17,800 in volatile trade

Sensex was trading over 200 points lower in afternoon session today after the index recovered a majority of losses from early trade. Sensex lost 220 points to 59,763 and Nifty fell 25 points to 17,831.

In early trade, the 30-stock index tanked 880 points to 59,104 and Nifty declined 244 points to 17,613.

IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, RIL and NTPC were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.29% in afternoon session.

Maruti Suzuki was the top Sensex gainer, rallying 2.11 per cent, followed by Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel and SBI.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 18 were trading higher.

In the previous session, Sensex tanked 1,158 points or 1.89% to close at 59,984 and Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 135 points and fell 38 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking stocks led the losses today.

BSE bankex lost 206 points to 44,947. On the other hand, BSE auto and consumer durables indices were trading 243 points and 263 points higher, respectively.

The market breadth was slightly negative with 1,507 shares trading higher against 1,586 stocks in the red. 160 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 260.96 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,818 crore on October 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 836 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.