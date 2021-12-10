Sensex slips over 300 points in afternoon session; Titan, HDFC & Axis Bank top losers

Benchmark indices were trading lower in afternoon session today, led by losses in banking and consumer durables stocks. Sensex fell 377 points to 58,429 and Nifty was trading 102 points lower at 17,414.

Titan was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.31 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank , NTPC and HCL Tech. Of the 30 Sensex shares, 24 were trading lower. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 7 points and rose 168 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking and consumer durables stocks led the losses today. BSE bankex fell 275 points to 41,882 and BSE consumer durables index lost 378 points to 43,066.

BSE IT index was trading 164 points lower at 35,159. The market breadth was positive with 1,917 shares trading higher against 1,274 stocks in the red. 139 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 266.48 lakh crore.

In early trade, benchmark indices opened on a negative note amid weak global cues. At 09: 16 am, Sensex fell 149 points to 58,658.55, and Nifty was down 38 points to 17,478.90.

Indian market closed higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, backed by gains in capital goods and oil & gas shares. Sensex ended 157 points higher at 58,807 and Nifty surged 47 points to 17,516.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,585.55 crore on December 9, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 782.84 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.