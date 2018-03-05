Sensex slumps 300 points to 33,746, Nifty falls 99 points after Donald Trump's plan to impose trade tariffs hits metal stocks

The positive effect of BJP victory in the north-east Assembly elections on Sensex and Nifty was neutralised by US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium today. While the Sensex fell 300 points to 33,746 level, the Nifty closed 99.50 points lower to 10,358 level. The US will set tariffs of 25 percent for steel and 10 percent for aluminum, Trump said.

Metal stocks led the weakness with BSE metal index falling 495 points or 3.30% to 14,534 level with Canada , European Union, France and China opposing Trump's proposal.

Canada, the biggest supplier of steel and aluminium to the United States, said it would retaliate if hit by US tariffs.

The developments and a possible trade war between the nations led to global criticism of the US President's move and a slide in world stock markets.

All 10 stocks on the BSE metals index closed in the red with NMDC (5.85%), National Aluminium Co (4.98%), JSW Steel (4.68%) being the top losers.

Auto (385 points or 1.55%), oil and gas (281 points or 1.81%) and capital goods stocks (187 points or 0.99%) were other major losers on the BSE.

"The market is absorbing the negative global reports since there was a three-day break," said Krish Subramanyam, co-head and equity adviser at Altamount Capital.

"However, March-quarter results are expected to be positive and with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doing well in the northeast, optimism will return," Subramanyam added.

Market breadth was negative with 724 stocks closing higher compared with 2007 falling on BSE. 184 stocks were unchanged.

Balrampur Chini Mills (8.63%), Inox Wind (6.20%) and NMDC (5.85%) were the top losers on BSE. Tata Motors (5.04%), Tata Steel (2.95%) and Bajaj Auto (2.73%) were the top Sensex losers.

Meanwhile, service industries activity contracted in February for the first time since November as rising price pressures led to a decline in new businesses orders, a private survey showed on Monday.

Services activity suffered for most of last year following a ban of high value currency notes in November 2016. The July 1 implementation of a national sales tax 1 was another setback, weakening demand.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a six-month low of 47.8 in February, compared with January's 51.7.

The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Global markets

France's CAC 40 was up 0.4 percent at 5,159.70, Germany's DAX rose 0.3 percent to 11,954.18 and Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.4 percent to 7,099.34. But Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB sank 1.3 percent to 21,630.86. Wall Street was poised to open lower. Dow futures lost 0.2 percent to 24,487.00 and broader S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 percent to 2,683.70.

ASIAN SCORECARD: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.7 percent to close at 21,042.09 and South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.1 percent to end at 2,375.06. Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 2.3 percent to 29,886.39 but the Shanghai Composite in mainland China recouped losses, rising in the final minutes of trading to edge 0.1 percent higher to 3,256.93. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6 percent to 5,895.00. Benchmarks in Taiwan and Southeast Asia also lost ground.