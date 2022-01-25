Sensex snaps five-day losing streak, closes 366 points higher

Indian market snapped its five days of losing streak today, amid mixed global cues. Sensex rebounded 366 points to 57,858.15 and Nifty ended 128.85 points higher at 17,277.95.

The broader indices were boosted by strong gains in Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and SBI amid a supportive trend in European equities.

Maruti Suzuki was the top Sensex gainer, rising around 7 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and NTPC. Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Infosys and Tech were among the top losers, falling up to 1.75%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended higher.

Investors had lost Rs 19.54 lakh crore market wealth in five sessions preceding today's session. The decrease in market wealth came after the 30-stock Sensex lost 3,367 points since January 17 this year. Sensex closed at 57,491 on Monday, down 1,545 points against the closing level of 61,308 on January 17. Similarly, Nifty tumbled 1,159 points in five days. The index closed at 17,149, down 468 points on Monday against the 18,308 level on January 17.

Meanwhile, BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 246 points and 231 points, respectively today. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 262.78 lakh crore in today's session.

Banking shares were the top sectoral gainers with BSE bankex rising 933 points . BSE auto index gained 590 points and the BSE capital goods index rose 391 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended sharply lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.89 per cent to USD 87.04 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 3,751.58 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.