Sensex stages a 837-point recovery, still ends in the red; Nifty falls 167 pts

The Indian market ended lower today amid negative global cues. The monthly derivatives expiry also kept sentiments weak on the Dalal Street. Sensex ended 581 points lower to 57,276 and Nifty lost 125 points to 17,152. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.17%.

Axis Bank, SBI and Maruti Suzuki were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.81%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended lower.

Intra day, the index fell to 56,439 , down 1,419 points against the previous close of 57,858. It staged a 837-point recovery from the day's low but still managed to end in the red.

Stock Market update: Sensex falls 581 pts, Nifty ends below 17,200; IT shares top losers

BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 303 points and lost 235 points, respectively.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 259.97 lakh crore. Market breadth was negative with 1,480 stocks ending higher against 1,844 stocks closing lower on BSE. 91 shares were unchanged.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Volatility has been predominant during the day as the benchmark Nifty traded in the range of 300 points. On the lower end Nifty held the recent low of 16836 which it made in early trades of Tuesday. Nifty has respected the support of 16,825. Going forward, the market may remain volatile. On the lower end support is visible at 16,825-16,800. A decisive fall below 16,800 may trigger resumption of the corrective phase. However, if Nifty may remain in the recovery mode as long as 16800 is held."

On Tuesday, the Indian market snapped its five-day losing streak amid mixed global cues. Sensex rebounded 366 points to 57,858.15 and Nifty ended 128.85 points higher at 17,277.95.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "Key benchmark indices reacted to weakness in other Asian markets, which faced the heat of the US Federal Reserve's hawkish comment stating that they may go for more rate hikes this year.

Investors fear that with foreign investors continuously pulling out funds from Indian markets, the rate hikes later in the year could further worsen the sentiment. Further, Russia-Ukraine standoff and rising oil prices are also major dampeners for the markets.

Nifty has formed a double bottom suggesting strong possibility of a fresh pullback rally from the current levels. The index has been consistently taking support near 16900 and the momentum indicators also support a quick uptrend from the current levels.

For the traders, 17000 and 16900 are strong support levels and above the same, a pullback rally could lift the index up to 17250-17350 levels. On the flip side, below 16900, uptrend would be vulnerable."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 7,094 crore on January 25, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,534 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Hong Kong fell by more than 2%. Seoul and Sydney sank nearly 3%. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 2.5% to 216,339.53 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 2.2% to 23,753.94. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9% to 3,423.60.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 2.9% to 2,630.65 and Sydney's S&P 500 was off 2.6% at 6,782.50.

New Zealand and Singapore declined while Jakarta and Bangkok advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped to 4,349.93 after being up 2.2% ahead of the Fed announcement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 34,168.09. The Nasdaq composite was little-changed at 13,542.12, shedding a 3.4% gain earlier in the day.