Sensex surges 497 points on value buying, Nifty ends above 16,750

Benchmark indices rebounded on Tuesday after a two-day selloff, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid a positive trend in other Asian markets.

Sensex closed 497 points higher at 56,319 and Nifty advanced 156.65 points to 16,770.

HCL Tech was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.91 per cent, followed by Wipro, Tata Steel, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, PowerGird, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.50%. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 338 points to 24,041 and 354 points to 27,869, respectively. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 255.59 lakh crore today.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "Markets witnessed a sharp pullback rally thanks to a recovery in key global indices. Despite the reversal from the recent bout of correction, nervousness in the market could continue, as the Nifty has formed a Doji kind of candlestick formation which indicates indecisiveness between bulls and bears. On intraday charts, it has also completed one leg of pullback rally. We are of the view that after a modest pullback rally, the market may consolidate within the range of 16600 to 16950. The texture of the chart suggests 16700 and 16600 would be key support levels, while 16900-17000 would act as an immediate hurdle for the market. However, below 16600, the uptrend would be vulnerable."

On the sectoral front, banking, consumer durables, IT and metal stocks led the gains. BSE bankex rose 122 points to 39,312 and BSE consumer durables index gained 898 points to 42,332. BSE IT index climbed 567 points to 35,898 and BSE metal index gained 551 points to 19,018.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the green. The market breadth was positive with 2,281 shares ending higher against 1,036 stocks in the red. 114 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,565 crore on December 20, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,764 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

On Monday, Indian equity market tumbled as rising Omicron cases posed a threat to the global economic recovery. Sensex slumped 1189 points to end at 55,822 and Nifty fell 371 points to 16,613. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC Bank and NTPC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, rupee surged 31 paise to close at 75.59 against the US dollar as positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas markets boosted investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 75.74 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.41 and a low of 75.74 during the day's trade. In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 75.90 against the US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.07 per cent to $71.47 per barrel.