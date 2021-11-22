Sensex tanks 1,000 points, Nifty below 17,500; RIL, Bajaj twins top losers

Benchmark indices crashed in afternoon session today, dragged by losses in consumer durables, banking and auto shares amid mixed global cues. Sensex lost 1,014 points to 58,621 and Nifty slipped 291 points to 17,473. The market has slipped for the fourth straight session.

Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex loser, falling 5.45 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and SBI.

RIL share lost up to 4.63% or Rs 114 to Rs 2,358 after the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said last week it had decided with Saudi Aramco to reevaluate a proposed $15 billion stake sale in its oil-to-chemicals arm to the Saudi oil producer.

Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, TCS and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.58%.

Bharti Airtel stock rose 5.85% intra day to Rs 726 (all time high) in a weak market after the telecom major announced tariff hikes effective November 26.

Consumer durables, banking and auto shares led the losses today. BSE consumer durables, banking and auto indices fell 1,255 points, 1004 points and 755 points, respectively.

BSE energy index fell 291 points to 7,543, mainly led by losses in RIL share.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices crashed 690 points and 824 points, respectively. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 260.96 lakh crore today.

The market breadth was negative with 848 shares trading higher against 2,444 stocks in the red. 168 shares were unchanged.

On Thursday, benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight session, tracking losses in index majors L&T, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.



Sensex closed 372.32 points lower at 59,636 and Nifty fell 133.85 points to 17,764. M&M was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.28 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,930 crore on November 18, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,885 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6% to 3,582.77 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 24,888.11. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 recovered from earlier losses, edging 0.1% higher to 29,774.11.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 500 gave up 0.6% to 7,353.10.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 6 points lower at 4,697 , the Nasdaq rose 63 points to 16,057 and the Dow Jones lost 268 points to 35,601.