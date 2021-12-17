Sensex tanks 889 points, Nifty ends below 17K on Omicron fears

Benchmark indices ended the session on a negative note today amid an across-the-board selloff and a negative trend in the global markets. Sensex closed 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent lower at 57,011 and Nifty plunged 263.20 points or 1.53 per cent to 16,985.20.

The market sentiment was negative as India on Friday reported 12 fresh cases of the Omicron variant, pushing the country's overall tally to 101.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex loser, shedding 4.89 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HUL, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.

Infosys, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma and TCS were the sole gainers, rising up to 2.84%.