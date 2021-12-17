Sensex tanks 889 points, Nifty ends below 17K on Omicron fears

Benchmark indices ended the session on a negative note today amid an across-the-board selloff and a negative trend in the global markets. Sensex closed 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent lower at 57,011 and Nifty plunged 263.20 points or 1.53 per cent to 16,985.20.

The market sentiment was negative as India on Friday reported 12 fresh cases of the Omicron variant, pushing the country's overall tally to 101.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex loser, shedding 4.89 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HUL, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.

Infosys, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma and TCS were the sole gainers, rising up to 2.84%.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 259.37 lakh crore, against Rs 264.03 lakh crore in the previous session. This led to an erosion of Rs 4.66 lakh crore in investor wealth.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo said, "Indian market witnessed a sharp cut on the back of weak global cues, FIIs' selling, and concerns about omicron. Indian market is facing relentless selling by FIIs that is also hurting the sentiments while rising worries of a new variant of Covid-19 is another cause of concern."

"Technically, Nifty is witnessing sharp selling pressure after a pullback where it formed a red marubozu candlestick formation and has slipped below the psychological support of 17000. However, 16900 is an immediate and important support level on a closing basis; below this, Nifty may head towards 16700-16400 zone which is a crucial demand zone. On the upside, 17200-17250 will act as critical resistance zone at any pullback.," Nyati added.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 608 points and lost 600 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 983 shares ending higher against 2,353 stocks in the red. 103 shares were unchanged.

On the sectoral front, banking, auto, and consumer durables stocks led the losses today.

BSE bankex fell 1,091 points to 40,487, BSE auto index lost 626 points to 24,153 and BSE consumer durables index slipped 916 points to 42,356.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,468 crore on December 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,533 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

On Thursday, benchmark indices ended higher, tracking gains in index majors such as Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 113.11 points to settle at 57,901 and Nifty rose 27 points to 17,248.

Meanwhile, the rupee pared its initial losses to settle marginally higher by 3 paise at 76.06 against the US dollar on Friday.

The local unit, however, recorded its fourth weekly decline amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Firming up of crude oil prices too weighed on the local unit.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 76.09 against the greenback.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with losses, while Seoul was positive. Similarly, stock exchanges in Europe were also largely trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.48 per cent to $73.91 per barrel.